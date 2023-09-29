SEC fines 8 Wall Street firms over $100M in WhatsApp probe

Perella Weinberg, Interactive Brokers, Fifth Third Securities and Nuveen Securities, had agreed to pay a combined $91 million in penalties to the agency. , which has so far resulted in more than $2 billion in fines. The Securities and Exchange Commission said eight broker-dealers, investment advisers, and rating agencies had agreed to pay a combined $91 million in penalties to the agency.

Because companies do not surveil personal messaging channels, using them to discuss business puts SEC-regulated employers in breach of requirements to record all business communications. The SEC has said such records are critical for guarding against fraud and other misconduct.

“By failing to maintain and preserve required records, certain of the firms likely deprived the SEC of these off-channel communications in various SEC investigations,” the agency wrote. The failures involved employees at different levels of authority, including supervisors and senior managers.

Credit rating agencies DBRS Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency LLC agreed to pay $8 million and $4 million respectively. The settlements mark the latest enforcement actions in the SEC’s two-year crackdown on Wall Street’s use of unapproved messaging apps, which has so far resulted in more than $2 billion in fines.

Robert W. Baird & Co. and William Blair & Company also settled.