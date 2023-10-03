SEC files opposition to Coinbase motion for lawsuit dismissal, response due on October 24

The US SEC has asked the judge to deny a motion by Coinbase Global to dismiss the regulator's lawsuit. According to the SEC, Coinbase’s reliance on the recent court ruling on Ripple and Terraform Labs is wrong.

Optimism price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of August, with no recovery noted recently. Whale addresses in the same duration have seen a significant increase in their OP holdings.

While it is true that the crypto market tends to be arbitrary in its movement, the case with Bitcoin is slightly different. The first cryptocurrency in the world happens to have a pattern that has proved true despite the challenges from external factors. headtopics.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been accused of having a vendetta against FTX exchange, according to a new class action lawsuit, filed on October 2.

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls. headtopics.com

Coinbase’s Desire to End SEC Lawsuit Should Be Rejected, U.S. Regulator Argues“To distract from the fatal flaws in its legal arguments, Coinbase cries foul and seeks to blame the SEC for its current legal predicament,” the SEC said in a Tuesday court filing.

Coinbase Will Delist a Massive 80 Trading Pairs on October 16thSome of the affected pairs are ACH-USDT, BNT-BTC, SUSHI-BTC, SUSHI-ETH, ZRX-BTC, ZRX-EUR, and others.

Coinbase crypto exchange obtains payment license in SingaporeCoinbase crypto exchange has secured a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, joining the ranks of Circle and Crypto.com.

