SEC Director Defends Regulator's Approach to Crypto

Gurbir Grewal, the director of the Division of Enforcement at the SEC, defends the regulator against accusations of making up rules on crypto. He claims that the SEC's standard for determining what a security is has been consistently applied.

Grewal also addresses concerns about the commission's jurisdiction and its authority in lawsuits against crypto firms.

