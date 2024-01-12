SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETF After Security Breach

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission finally greenlighted a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). Those of you who’ve been following the industry for many years know that this has been one of the most highly-anticipated moments, and it’s absolutely monumental how far the industry has come in 2024. But the process itself was particularly scuffed, to say the least. First, the SEC’s X account was compromised, and the attacker tweeted (falsely) that the ETF was approved.

This happened before the much-awaited deadline, and it caused a stir in the market, driving BTC’s price up and down like a rollercoaster. Chairman Gensler was quick to confirm the security breach. A couple of days later, when the final decision was supposed to come in, the SEC’s website saw the official order published, which gave the green light to spot Bitcoin ETFs. The community was ecstatic… for a moment. Minutes after the link leading to the order was published, it was taken down, causing many to wonder whether this wasn’t the work of yet another wrongdoe





Crypto_Potato » / 🏆 568. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RIF Wallet Launches on Rootstock, Offering Bitcoin-First Crypto Wallet SolutionRIF Wallet, a free open-source framework for building bitcoin first crypto wallets, has launched on Rootstock, the EVM-compatible Bitcoin sidechain. The self-custody solution is ideal for businesses and developers who want to quickly and easily offer users a Bitcoin-first crypto wallet.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Animal rights group urges SEC to investigate Elon Musk's claims about primate deaths at NeuralinkAn animal rights advocacy and research group has sent a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging an investigation into Elon Musk's claims about the deaths of primates used for research by his brain-chip startup, Neuralink. The group alleges that Musk's recent statements at the New York Times DealBook Summit are inaccurate and may constitute securities fraud. This is the third letter sent to the SEC requesting an investigation into Musk's comments about Neuralink's test subjects.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

International Investors Show Growing Interest in India's Stock MarketInternational investors are showing a growing interest in India's stock market, with many calling fund manager Abhay Agarwal to inquire about investing in the country. This interest comes as India's stock market hits record highs, crossing $4 trillion in market value. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has now become the seventh-largest bourse, surpassing Hong Kong.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

UN Security Council Approves Deal for GazaThe United Nations Security Council approved a deal for Gaza, with the United States abstaining from the final vote. The deal aims to secure the release of hostages and halt the fighting.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Animal rights group urges SEC to investigate Elon Musk's claims about primate deaths at NeuralinkAn animal rights advocacy and research group has sent a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging an investigation into Elon Musk's claims about the deaths of primates used for research by his brain-chip startup, Neuralink. The group alleges that Musk's recent statements at the New York Times DealBook Summit are inaccurate and may constitute securities fraud. This is the third letter sent to the SEC requesting an investigation into Musk's comments about Neuralink's test subjects.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »