Sebastian Stan Opens Up About His Experience Wearing Prosthetics in 'A Different Man'

In A Different Man , Sebastian Stan plays Edward, a lonely man with neurofibromatosis, who undergoes a facial reconstructive surgery procedure to start a new life. With the prosthetics making him unrecognizable, Stan shares his experience of how people react differently to him while wearing the prosthetics.

He also discusses the lack of awareness and tools people have to connect with others who look different.

Sebastian Stan Prosthetics Psychological Thriller A Different Man Facial Reconstructive Surgery Neurofibromatosis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sebastian Stan Shares His Experiences Wearing A Different Man ProstheticsIn A Different Man, Stan plays Edward, a lonely man who undergoes a facial reconstructive surgery procedure to start a new life.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Anthony Mackie misses Sebastian Stan, but feels no pressure leading Captain America: Brave New WorldAnthony Mackie is sure Kevin Feige will make his Captain America good, says reshoots are totally normal

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Shares Bucky UpdateAnthony Mackie says that Sebastian Stan isn't in Captain America 4.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Why I'm Glad Bucky Barnes Isn't In Captain America 4Anthony Mackie confirmed Sebastian Stan won't appear.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Alleged Rapist With HIV Could Face Different Charges for Same Crime in Different StatesPolice suspect 25-year-old Carlton Tambaoga may have sexually assaulted a number of women in North Texas, Houston and Atlanta, possibly exposing them to HIV.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »