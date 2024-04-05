SeaWorld San Diego Celebrates 60th Anniversary

SeaWorld San Diego celebrates its 60th anniversary. Despite the backlash from the ' Blackfish ' documentary, the park has retained its appeal as a marine theme park and has doubled down on thrill rides .

