SeaWorld's Memorable Moments and Milestones

Here is a recap of some of the more memorable moments and milestones in SeaWorld's 60-year history. 1961: The San Diego City Council approves a 50-year lease with Marine Park Corp., headed by George Millay, for the 22-acre “Marine Park.” He had originally planned an underwater bar at his Reef Restaurant in Long Beach. 1964: Built for $3.5 million, SeaWorld opens March 21. Adult admission at the time: $2.25, annual pass, $4.25. First year attendance: 200,000.
Favorite show: Theater of the Sea, starring “sea maids,” two dolphins and one seal. 1965: A killer whale, which would become the first Shamu at SeaWorld, was captured in Puget Sound early in the year and was later acquired by the San Diego park that same year. 1969: PSA Skytower opens. 1971: In March, a 22-year-old SeaWorld secretary rides the original Shamu for a publicity stunt. The whale tosses her into the water from its back and seizes her legs in its mouth. The killer whale died later that year. 1973: SeaWorld Orlando open
Seaworld Memorable Moments Milestones History
