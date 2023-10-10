Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Tuesday ahead

This early fall storm will also bring a chance of thunderstorms to the coast and Olympic Peninsula Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Showers could be heavy at times around the Puget Sound area, but there will be some dry breaks as well.Showers will not let up until Wednesday morning, so expect a wet evening commute with the potential for some heavy downpours during that time.

A ridge of high pressure will move in briefly Thursday and Friday, with the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Next weekend, it's back to showers with highs returning close to average for this time of year.

California drought status: Stubborn conditions remain after a wet water yearCalifornia is 99.93% drought-free, according to an update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. But Del Norte County reentered drought status in August after having been drought-free since January.