Seattle weather: Stunning Sunday, murky Monday ahead

FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone is tracking a beautiful end to our weekend, and a rather gross start to our work week!Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday due to a shift in our weather pattern: the ridge of high pressure responsible for the record-breaking heat Saturday is moving east. Still, temperatures this afternoon will warm comfortably to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tomorrow, scattered showers are on tap. The day won't be a washout, but there could be slick roads where the downpours pop up. A couple low pressure systems will welcome back the chance for rain. There's a better chance for rain on Tuesday. There could be some breezy pockets too, but damaging winds are unlikely.

Highs sag to the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, gray skies will clear for lovely afternoon sunshine. Partly sunny skies are on the way Thursday. Increasing clouds are in the forecast Friday and Saturday with rebounding temperatures. headtopics.com

