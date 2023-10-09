Seattle weather: Soggy, blustery conditions return to Seattle

Highs drop to the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier weather takes hold Thursday and Friday as temperatures rebound into the 70s by the end of the workweek. Highs then sag into the low to mid 60s Saturday through Monday.

Tonight, you can plan on scattered showers. Rain could be widespread by Tuesday morning. Get ready for what could be a rough commute: roads could be slick with lowered visibility.The breezy weather on tap tomorrow could knock down a lot of leaves. We're forecasting widespread gusts 15-30 mph with perhaps isolated gusts to 40 mph along the coast, inland waters and Salish Sea.

Tomorrow afternoon, there might be enough instability to trigger a couple of lightning strikes. Otherwise, heavy downpours are possible. There also might be a few rumbles of thunder in certain places on Wednesday, but the chance for that happening is rather small. headtopics.com

There's a partial solar eclipse visible in Washington on Saturday. Unfortunately, it'll get rather cloudy which could obstruct views. Stay with us for an updated forecast! There's still time for things to change in any direction.Drive carefully in the rain this week, my friends.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

'Sufficient for the time and place': The beginning of Seattle's first newspaperThe Denny Party landed in Seattle just 12 years before the publication that would later become the Seattle Post-Intelligencer published its first edition. That paper was the Seattle Gazette, which printed its first edition in 1863 -- Seattle's first newspaper.

Before he was the Birdman of Alcatraz, Robert Stroud committed ‘coldest blooded murder’ Juneau historyBorn in Seattle, Stroud spent time in Katalla and Cordova before his arrest in 1909.

Cristian Roldan's goal earns Sounders 2-1 victory over Galaxy, postseason berthCristian Roldan scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Seattle...

Daryl Dixon Episode 5: Release Time and Run TimeHere's when and where to watch Daryl Dixon episode 5, 'Deux Amours.'

When a full-time employee works a second full-time jobEmployers need to know that every employee they hire and retain will meet and exceed job expectations, regardless of their moonlighting.

Community members, Seattle leaders hold town hall for Jaahnavi KandulaNearly 10 months after she was struck and killed by an officer in January, many community members continue to seek justice.