Seattle weather: Partly cloudy and warm Friday, late showers return

Skies will remain clear this evening, but clouds will start to move in by early Friday morning with areas of patchy morning fog. A few showers will stick around for the weekend. A bit of a rain-break during the day Saturday with another front sweeping through Saturday PM through Sunday.

Temperatures will stay mild and right around seasonal average through the extended forecast with the chance of showers sticking around.

Warren And Downey High Schools Take Their Rivalry To SoFi Stadium For 'Friday Night Lights' ShowdownThe Warren Bears will take on the Downey Vikings on Friday for the first high school game at the stadium.

First high school football game to be played at SoFi Stadium FridayThe Warren and Downey high school football teams will play under the brightest of Friday night lights at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 12-14, 2023Here are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 12-Oct. 14.

The 25 Best Luxury Gifts Under $100, From Skin-Care Essentials to Kitchen UpgradesHigh-end presents don’t always need a high-end price tag.

Seattle law enforcement monitoring possible demonstrations ahead of global pro-Palestinian protestsThe Seattle FBI and the Seattle Police Department are monitoring local demonstrations that could develop Friday amid global calls for protests.

Weather likely favorable for viewing ‘ring of fire’: partly cloudy with 100% chance of an eclipseForecasters expect partly cloudy skies in San Antonio for Saturday's annular eclipse, but any clouds are likely to dissipate in time for 'good viewing.'