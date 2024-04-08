Seattle Teacher Ian Golash Recorded Making Antisemitic Remarks in Front of Students

Ian Golash , a Seattle teacher known for his defense of Hamas ' acts against Israelis, has been recorded spewing antisemitic remarks in front of his students. It has been revealed that Golash used taxpayer resources to encourage students to boycott pro-Israel businesses. Despite criticism from parents and students, Seattle Public Schools and the school's principal have ignored the issue. Accuracy in Media's Adam Guillette confronted Golash, capturing the confrontation on camera.
Golash had brought his students into the media confrontation without parental consent. The confrontation focused on Golash's previous support of Hamas' use of sexual violence, murder, and kidnapping as a form of 'resistance'
Ian Golash Seattle Teacher Antisemitism Hamas Students Confrontation Accuracy In Media Boycott Pro-Israel Businesses
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
