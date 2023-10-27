Seattle shelters expanding space for people living unsheltered as temperatures plummet

An encampment stretches for several blocks along 3rd Ave South in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. Residents who spoke to KOMO News said they had no plans to use emergency shelters as temperatures begin to drop. (KOMO)this weekend has homeless shelter providers ramping-up for the expected need.

In response to the drop in temperatures, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is going to a Tier 2 severe weather response through Sunday, Oct. 29. That means that shelter operators are being asked to expand their overnight bed capacity.

KCRHA will also free up additional funding for outreach groups and service agencies to provide survival supplies, in addition to temporarily accommodating more people who want to come indoors. Across King County, shelter providers maintain about 5,300 emergency shelter beds throughout the year. Over the coming days, nonprofits have been able to add at least 90 additional beds in Seattle and another 25 beds in Bellevue due to cold weather concerns. There are also a couple of dozen beds that opened up on a temporary basis in Snoqualmie Valley as well. headtopics.com

Staffing levels can sometimes limit a shelter’s ability to bring more people indoors though workers will sometimes pick up overtime shifts to meet the immediate needs of the people they serve. In terms of where people can spend the night in Seattle, The Salvation Army’s SODO Shelter at 1024 6th Ave South is available with up to 35 beds.

Westside Neighbors Shelter at 3618 SW Alaska Street operates out of the West Seattle American Legion Hall and has room for 30 adults.For women only, Angeline’s Day Care Center and Overnight Program can be an option at 2030 3rd Ave. headtopics.com

A men-only shelter operates through the Seattle Indian Center – Roy Street Overnight Shelter Program, but all referrals are handled through the City of Seattle’s HOPE team.

