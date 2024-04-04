Seattle Seahawks: Why Trading Tyler Lockett Should Be Put to Bed

As the offseason slowly moves forward, the makeover of the Seattle Seahawks continues as the team retools the roster for rookie head coach Mike Macdonald . As that takes place, some fans have posited that the team should make moves at the receiver position in order to take advantage of an abundance of riches at the position to trade for additional draft capital .
There has been no shortage of calls for the Hawks to trade DK Metcalf, and even some fans clamoring for the team to move on from veteran wideout Tyler Lockett. This is especially true in light of the trade of the Buffalo Bills trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans earlier Wednesday and the trade of Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. On Monday, former Field Gulls Managing Editor Kenneth Arthur authored a great breakdown of why it is unlikely the Hawks would deal Metcalf, and now it’s time to lay out why any expectation of trading Tyler Lockett should be put to be
