Seattle Seahawks Trade for Sam Howell to Replace Drew Lock

The Seattle Seahawks traded for former Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell to replace backup quarterback Drew Lock. They exchanged draft picks and gained control over Howell's contract. The Denver Broncos were also interested in Howell's services.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Seahawks trading for Commanders QB Sam HowellThe Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell in a trade with the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Thursday.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

TRADE: Seattle Seahawks acquire QB Sam Howell from Washington CommandersAfter Drew Lock left for the Giants, the Seahawks were in need of a quarterback to backup Geno Smith.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

The latest Seattle Seahawks roster following free agent moves, Sam Howell tradeWe’re in the second week of free agency for the 2024 NFL offseason. Who is on the Seahawks roster?

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Sam Howell Becomes Seattle Seahawks QuarterbackFormer Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell has officially become a Seattle Seahawks quarterback. He is expected to be the backup to Geno Smith, replacing Drew Lock in that role.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 3/15: Seahawks get Sam Howell, John Schneider endorses Geno Smith as starterRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

QB Sam Howell reportedly traded to Seahawks from CommandersThe Seattle Seahawks are reportedly acquiring quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »