Seattle Seahawks to Meet with Top Defensive End Prospect Demeioun 'Chop' Robinson

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to generate a consistent pass rush from their defensive front since Frank Clark was traded, and it’s certainly not been for lack of investment. As the Seahawks go through their official 30 visits* ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, they’re reportedly set to meet with one of the top defensive end s in this year’s class. *- I’m giving up on the “top 30” moniker since it’s a silly misnomer.

We’ll just roll with “official 30” visit or a “pre-draft visit” to avoid any confusion. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Seahawks are among the several teams scheduled to have a formal visit with Penn State’s first-team All-Big Ten star Demeioun ‘Chop’ Robinson. The first thing to point out with Robinson is that he was a combine standout and his Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is extremely impressive. Having great athletic traits is obviously not in itself enough to make for a formidable NFL-level player. His 11.5 sacks over three college seasons (one at Maryland and two at Penn State) is hardly eye-opening, so why is he one of the top players on the consensus big board with a considerable chance to be drafted in the back-half of the first round? Here’s what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has to say about Chop: Pro Football Focus ranked Robinson 13th in college football in pass rush win rate (20.9%), which means he’s impacting the quarterback even without getting the sack

