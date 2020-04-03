Seattle Seahawks' Thoughts and Records

One of the things I pointed out in the last 12 Thoughts article was that “overlooking the Washington Commanders would be a mistake” that the Seattle Seahawks could ill-afford to make. For much of last Sunday’s game, I feared that Geno Smith & Co. were doing exactly that. Thankfully, the game ended with the home team on top, so . . . Let’s dive in to this week’s thoughts. Here are three interesting things I heard the broadcast crew say during the Seahawks game on Sunday: One.
Jason Myers has now made at least one field goal in 24 straight games. That’s a franchise record. Two. The Seahawks generated just 6 first downs vs. the Baltimore Ravens which was their lowest total since 1992. Three. Seattle’s defense has only allowed 3 points in the final 2 minutes of the first half this season. That’s the best mark in the league. I’m a little sad that Christian McCaffrey’s streak of 17 consecutive games with at least one touchdown ended on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mostly because I wanted the Seahawks to end it. (Shortest thought eve
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FieldGulls | Read more »
Source: FieldGulls | Read more »
Source: FieldGulls | Read more »
Source: FieldGulls | Read more »
Source: FieldGulls | Read more »
Source: FieldGulls | Read more »