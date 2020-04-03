Seattle Seahawks' Thoughts and Records

One of the things I pointed out in the last 12 Thoughts article was that “overlooking the Washington Commanders would be a mistake” that the Seattle Seahawks could ill-afford to make. For much of last Sunday’s game, I feared that Geno Smith & Co. were doing exactly that. Thankfully, the game ended with the home team on top, so . . . Let’s dive in to this week’s thoughts. Here are three interesting things I heard the broadcast crew say during the Seahawks game on Sunday: One.

Jason Myers has now made at least one field goal in 24 straight games. That’s a franchise record. Two. The Seahawks generated just 6 first downs vs. the Baltimore Ravens which was their lowest total since 1992. Three. Seattle’s defense has only allowed 3 points in the final 2 minutes of the first half this season. That’s the best mark in the league. I’m a little sad that Christian McCaffrey’s streak of 17 consecutive games with at least one touchdown ended on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mostly because I wanted the Seahawks to end it. (Shortest thought eve

United States Headlines Read more: FİELDGULLS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİELDGULLS: Seattle Seahawks | Officially Licensed Seattle Seahawks ApparelIt's Victory Monday! Get this vintage-inspired Seahawks shirt from our affiliate partners HOMAGE today! LINK: HOMAGE Also some BA Seahawks X Grateful Dead hoodies and Ts HOMAGE THANKS!

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

FİELDGULLS: Seattle Seahawks Look to Bounce Back Against Washington CommandersThe Seahawks look to bounce back from a terrible loss against a Commanders team not too far behind in the playoff hunt.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

FİELDGULLS: Seattle Seahawks matchup against Commanders carries significant playoff implicationsDespite the ugly loss to the Ravens in Week 9, the Seahawks have a very good shot to make the postseason in a weak NFC.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

FİELDGULLS: 12 Thoughts as the Seahawks prepare for their Week 10 battle against the CommandersA collection of FTR thoughts that weren’t turned into their own articles ...

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

FİELDGULLS: Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: A Clash of NFC TeamsA collection of FTR thoughts that weren’t turned into their own articles ...

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

FİELDGULLS: Seattle Seahawks face tough challenge against Washington CommandersSome offense of intrigue, plus a Boye Mafe sure thing.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »