Seattle Seahawks Suffer Worst Loss of the Season

The Seattle Seahawks suffer a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Rams, raising doubts about their postseason chances. With a injured quarterback and key player out, the team is unlikely to make any noise in the playoffs. Tyler Lockett shines despite a hamstring injury, becoming the Seahawks' second all-time leading receiver.





FieldGulls » / 🏆 671. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Seahawks | Officially Licensed Seattle Seahawks ApparelIt's Victory Monday! Get this vintage-inspired Seahawks shirt from our affiliate partners HOMAGE today! LINK: HOMAGE Also some BA Seahawks X Grateful Dead hoodies and Ts HOMAGE THANKS!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 671. / 20,16 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks at Rams: Who has the edge?Without star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defense might struggle against Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 279. / 26,25 Read more »

With Stafford on injured reserve, Rams to start John Wolford against Seattle SeahawksCurt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol. It's his throwing arm and they are lying to us.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 677. / 20,16 Read more »

Bobby Wagner, Rams come up short in loss to Seattle SeahawksWagner referred to the matchup against the Seahawks as just another game. His emotions said otherwise and his handful of impact plays kept the Rams in the game.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 279. / 26,25 Read more »

Rams' Bobby Wagner aims to remind Seattle what it's missing and end Seahawks' seasonAfter unceremoniously being released by the Seahawks after 10 seasons, Bobby Wagner returns as a Ram aiming to ruin his former team's playoff dreams. We are missing out on his 5-11 record? 🤣🤣🤣 thanks Bobby see you at Little Caesers

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spreadBaker Mayfield and the Rams close out the season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's everything you need to make a smart bet on the game.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »