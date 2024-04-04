Seattle Seahawks Sign Laviska Shenault to Boost Kick Return Game

When the 2024 NFL season kicks off, kickoffs will look significantly different following the adoption by the league of a new way of kicking off. The change should return the prominence of the kick return , and likewise the importance of kick return ers, and as such it was not a surprise when the Seattle Seahawks opted to add a versatile athlete with experience as a returner.
In signing Laviska Shenault the Hawks added a tackle-breaking, yards-after-the-catch machine who could provide significant contributions in the return game, as well as earning touches as a running back and targets as a wide receiver. With that versatility in mind, Seattle potentially struck gold signing Shenault to a veteran minimum contract that will qualify for the veteran salary benefit. As I guessed on Tuesday following the signing: And according to Brady Henderson of ESPN, that guess was pretty spot o
Seattle Seahawks Laviska Shenault Kick Return NFL Versatile Athlete
