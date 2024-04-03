Seattle Seahawks Set Up Pre-Draft Visit with Khristian Boyd

The Seattle Seahawks have set up a pre-draft visit with Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. Boyd, who did not receive an NFL combine invite, was second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference in 2022 and first-team in his senior season.

He has registered 90 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 5 passes defensed, and 2 forced fumbles over six seasons. The Seahawks' reported top 30 visits mostly consist of Day 3 picks or potential undrafted free agents.

