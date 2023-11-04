Seattle Seahawks Secure Victory Against Cleveland Browns

The Seattle Seahawks narrowly avoided a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns on Throwback Day. With a late interception and touchdown, they secured their fifth win in six games and moved to the top of the NFC West. Despite a challenging Week 1, the Seahawks have shown resilience. The comments from Browns fans reflect the intense nature of the game. The Seahawks have recently made a trade for Leonard Williams, which should strengthen their defensive line

. Although the upcoming game against the Ravens will be tough, it may serve as a reality check for the Seahawks defense

