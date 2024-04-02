Seattle Seahawks Provide Injury Updates on Key Players

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke with media on Tuesday at the annual league meeting in Orlando. One of the topics discussed was the availability of two key Seahawks players who had significant injury issues last season. Right tackle Abe Lucas missed all but a handful of games in 2023 with an unspecified knee issue, for which he’s since had offseason surgery.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu saw his season cut short with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. According to Schneider, both men are on course to be ready for Week 1. Jerrick Reed’s ACL tear occurred in November, so it’s not unreasonable to think that he could start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Schneider added “it’s going to be close” as far as being ready for the season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t provide a firm timeline for Lucas. “From all accounts everything is going well

