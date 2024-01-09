Seattle Seahawks Miss Playoffs Despite Win

The Seattle Seahawks are done for the season after beating the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Green Bay Packers had already secured a postseason berth by defeating the Chicago Bears. Seattle faced a tough schedule, with most of their losses coming against teams with winning records. Despite their ability to beat lower-ranked teams, the Seahawks struggled against the top teams in the league. The disappointment of missing the playoffs has left the author feeling apathetic.





The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) had a playoff spot in their hands and pissed it away. A 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) has them relying on Week 18 help yet again in order to get into the postseason.

The Seattle Seahawks' run defense performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers is questioned and analyzed.

For the first time in 14 years with Pete Carroll as head coach, the Seahawks have lost four straight games. The defense was gashed repeatedly with big plays and the 28-16 loss to the 49ers pushed Seattle out of the playoff picture.

A recap of Week 17 in the 2023 NFL season, highlighting the predictable outcomes of most games except for a couple of exceptions, including the Seattle Seahawks' unexpected loss and the Arizona Cardinals' upset victory. The article also mentions the impact of other games on the Seahawks' draft picks.

