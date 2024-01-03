Seattle Seahawks Miss Playoff Spot with Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) had a playoff spot in their hands and pissed it away. A 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) has them relying on Week 18 help yet again in order to get into the postseason. It was a home game by location only, as the Steelers fans filled up Lumen Field and made it seem like a neutral site venue. It’s time for the final Winners and Losers of 2023. DK Metcalf Metcalf led the team with 5 catches for 106 yards.
The “drop” he had I think would’ve been irrelevant because the pass led him out of bounds. He had a holding penalty on a Kenneth Walker run that proved vital, but he also had a great block that helped Walker get into the end zone earlier in the game. DK was the best player on Seattle’s offense. No, you don’t trade him. Noah Fant You wanted tight ends involved? You got it. Fant had 5 catches for 59 yards, and when you add in Colby Parkinson’s 2 catches for 38 yards, the tight ends had almost 100 total yards receiving. Kenneth Walker Playing through pain in his right shoulder, Walker had 75 scrimmage yards and a touchdow
