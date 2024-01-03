Seattle Seahawks Miss Playoff Spot with Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) had a playoff spot in their hands and pissed it away. A 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) has them relying on Week 18 help yet again in order to get into the postseason. It was a home game by location only, as the Steelers fans filled up Lumen Field and made it seem like a neutral site venue. It’s time for the final Winners and Losers of 2023. DK Metcalf Metcalf led the team with 5 catches for 106 yards.

The “drop” he had I think would’ve been irrelevant because the pass led him out of bounds. He had a holding penalty on a Kenneth Walker run that proved vital, but he also had a great block that helped Walker get into the end zone earlier in the game. DK was the best player on Seattle’s offense. No, you don’t trade him. Noah Fant You wanted tight ends involved? You got it. Fant had 5 catches for 59 yards, and when you add in Colby Parkinson’s 2 catches for 38 yards, the tight ends had almost 100 total yards receiving. Kenneth Walker Playing through pain in his right shoulder, Walker had 75 scrimmage yards and a touchdow





FieldGulls » / 🏆 66. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks-Steelers: What Are Your Instant Reactions?The Seattle Seahawks' run defense performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers is questioned and analyzed.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Takeaways from Seahawks 28-16 loss to 49ersFor the first time in 14 years with Pete Carroll as head coach, the Seahawks have lost four straight games. The defense was gashed repeatedly with big plays and the 28-16 loss to the 49ers pushed Seattle out of the playoff picture.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Seattle Children’s Hospital sues Texas Office of the Attorney General over patient informationSeattle Children’s Hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Office of the Attorney General to prevent the release of patient information. The hospital received a subpoena demanding patient records of Texas residents who have received transition-related care.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Flyers defeat Penguins in overtimeThe Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime. Sean Couturier scored the winning goal off a pass from Travis Konecny. The Flyers have been successful in close games recently.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Seahawks-Steelers: What Are Your Instant Reactions?The Seattle Seahawks' run defense performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers is questioned and analyzed.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »