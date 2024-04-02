Seattle Seahawks Expand Marketing Powers in Europe

The Seattle Seahawks have been awarded international marketing rights in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland under the NFL's Global Markets Program. This expansion comes after the team already had marketing rights in Canada.
The Seahawks previously played a regular season game in Germany, which had a strong pro-Seahawks crowd.
