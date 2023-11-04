Seattle Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

October was Devon Witherspoon’s month, and the NFL has duly acknowledged his outstanding play. The Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback has captured Defensive Rookie of the Month after a stellar four-game stretch that began with a memorable all-around performance against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Witherspoon’s month could’ve been even better had he not lost an interception and a sack to penalties against his teammates in Seattle’s 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals

. Despite missing the opening game of the regular season due to injury, Witherspoon is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL in passes defensed (8), and has helped transform Seattle’s defense into one of the league’s best units since he made his NFL debut in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions. Last October, the Seahawks had Riq Woolen and Kenneth Walker each win Rookie of the Month honors, and eventually they were both finalists for Rookie of the Year awards. Witherspoon is well on his way to being a DROY finalist and potentially the winner. Next up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Rookie of the Month in November? Or maybe Jake Bobo or Zach Charbonnet?! Seattle’s rookie class was tremendously impactful in 2022, and it looks like we’re seeing the same in 2023

