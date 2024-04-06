Seattle's Canlis Restaurant to Close on Weekends, Open Only on Weekdays

Seattle 's iconic restaurant Canlis will be closed on weekends and open only Monday through Friday, a change that could impact their future as weekends are crucial for the restaurant industry. Canlis owner Mark Canlis expressed concerns about losing customers, but also highlighted that any night at Canlis is special.

The return of pianist Walt Wagner on Mondays will serve as an extra incentive for diners.

