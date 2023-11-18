Seattle Residents Vote to Raise Housing Costs to Lower Housing Costs

Seattle residents have once again voted to raise the cost of housing to lower housing costs. If it sounds contradictory, you must be new to the Emerald City. Here, a liberal ethos prevails, with a penchant for endorsing any proposal cloaked in the mantle of progressivism. Consider the Seattle Housing Levy as a case in point: a colossal program nearing $1 billion, earmarked for the construction of affordable housing.
This levy did not simply extend a pre-existing tax from 2016; it more than tripled the tax rate from 14 cents to 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Predictably, the levy passed with early voting results showing a commanding 66% support. The only firm number the levy commits to is a mere 3,200 new rental home constructions. MAJOR DEM DARK MONEY NONPROFIT POURED $150 MILLION INTO PROGRESSIVE CAUSES IN 2022, TAX FORMS SHOW While it helps build some affordable housing, it also increases the cost of housing. Homeowners will see their property tax bills surge by roughly $400 annuall
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: komonews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »