Despite it being a wet week, 1.5 million people in our area are still being asked to conserve water.Rain continues to fall, but the reservoirs that hold 1.

The overall amount of water being used on a daily basis has dropped since SPU enacted their call for voluntary water conservation, but looking at SPU data, there was a slight uptick in daily use week-to-week during the second week of their call to conserve.

The Cedar River municipal watershed is typically low this time of year, however, the current level of water is roughly 20% lower than its historical average. While SPU consumers have dropped consumption since a voluntary call to conserve, the levelsThose releases for fish are required through agreements with state and federal agencies. headtopics.com

In the short-term, SPU is asking people to continue to cut back on water. It may seem crazy for locals who continue to see rain in the forecast, but it hasn’t been enough to catch up with the conditions we saw throughout summer.

It’s a reminder that the current state of our area’s water supply isn’t cataclysmic, though it is rare, and things could get worse if locals don’t attempt to conserve.

