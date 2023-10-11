Seattle police arrest man accused of stabbing another man, leaving him ‘seriously injured’

Officers were sent out after reports that a man was stabbed around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue East,

SPD said officers found a 63-year-old man with a stab wound when they arrived. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. Officers got a description of the 36-year-old man and found him nearby. SPD said the man was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Police don’t know what led to the stabbing but the man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhoodPolice are searching for multiple suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Capitol Hill pot shop on Monday.

Seattle weather: Soggy, blustery conditions return to SeattleTime for a reality check! We're forecasting sloppy weather tonight through Wednesday morning after a glorious weekend of sunny, warm weather.

Trump will not visit Capitol Hill ahead of House speaker race: sourceFormer President Trump will not visit Capitol Hill Tuesday as previously planned to meet with congressional Republicans ahead of their House speaker vote, a source told Fox News Digital.

63-year-old man in critical condition after Capitol Hill stabbingA suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 63-year-old man in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue East

Maura Newman scores twice as Camp Hill girls soccer blanks Middletown in Capital Division playHigh School Sports

UW students mourn, and continue to worship, amid Israel-Hamas warSeattle Mayor Bruce Harrell calls for increased security near places of worship, especially mosques and synagogues.