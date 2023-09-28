Seattle police arrest 5 in connection with string of home invasion robberies targeting Asian community

Four adults and one juvenile suspect were arrested Wednesday in Seattle after an investigation into home invasion robberies targeting the Asian community. Seattle police announced on Wednesday that investigators have arrested five suspects in connection with a string oftargeting the Asian community since June.

The five male suspects, four adults and one 17-year-old juvenile, were booked for first-degree robbery, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said. Officers also recovered 14 handguns that will be tested to determine whether they have been used in previous shootings.

While police earlier said they were not considering these robberyDiaz said that charge is not completely off the table. "We’re not sure why the Asian community was targeted," Diaz said, adding that police will work with the prosecutor’s office to determine whether to charge the suspects with a hate crime.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told reporters Wednesday that five suspects have been arrested following an investigation into 14 home invasion robberies targeting Asian community members since June.Since June, police said there have been at least 14 home invasion robbery cases, nearly all involving elderly Asian community members. Police are assessing whether there are more cases.

Two masked men tased and robbed a man outside a Seattle home in broad daylight on Saturday, authorities said. (Credit: Ha Tran Minh Le)

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told reporters Wednesday that five suspects have been arrested following an investigation into 14 home invasion robberies targeting Asian community members since June.Since June, police said there have been at least 14 home invasion robbery cases, nearly all involving elderly Asian community members. Police are assessing whether there are more cases.made headlines after two suspects approached a male victim from behind as he stood in front of the home and tased him.

The second suspect tases the victim, who then falls to the ground.One suspect held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his wallet before the second suspect stunned the victim, who was seen collapsing the ground. The suspects rummaged through the victim’s pockets and could be heard trying to remove the jewelry from the man’s fingers.

After tasing the victim, the two suspects begin to rob him of his belongings.SEATTLE OFFICERS, ATTEMPTED CARJACKING SUSPECT STUNG BY SWARM OF WASPS DURING ARREST: BODYCAM VIDEO

Police did not immediately release the identities of the suspects.

Last month, police said that investigators believe the string of robberies may be tied to the same group of suspects.

"It’s a group of three to seven Black males in their teens,"