Seattle Kraken begin Year 3 knowing they no longer can catch the NHL by surprise

Seattle found success on the ice by making the playoffs in just its second season. The Kraken developed a footing in a crowded sports marketplace where the hockey team became the focal point during an unexpected playoff run. And by doing so, the team turned the novelty of being the newest NHL franchise into the reality of being a solid team worthy of respect around the league.

Now, they have to do it again and prove the second-year version of the Kraken is the one the NHL can expect to see with regularity. "We’re not going to surprise anybody. I think they understand that we’re for real," said Francis, the Kraken’s general manager. "So it’s a tough leap. We hopefully can pick up and do what we did last year. I think our guys are hungry to do that.

The process begins for Seattle on Tuesday night in its season-opening game at Vegas. The Kraken will be out to ruin the evening for the Golden Knights, who raise their Stanley Cup champions banner. Seattle will be in the spotlight plenty this season, beginning with the opener. The next time the Kraken see Vegas, it will be the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, hosted by Seattle at T-Mobile Park. Seattle will have 13 games currently for national broadcasts among the league’s TV partners. That’s the same as Chicago with rookie sensation Connor Bedard, and the New York Rangers. headtopics.com

But that kind of attention means proving last season wasn’t a fluke when Seattle went 46-28-8, finished with 100 points in the regular season and knocked out defending champion Colorado in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Dallas in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Seattle acknowledged teams were surprised by its success early last season. That won’t be the case this time. "The biggest thing for me was the exit meetings last year. After we lose a tough Game 7, our guys weren’t satisfied with going two rounds of the playoffs," Francis said. "They went home and they worked hard. headtopics.com

