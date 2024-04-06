Seattle City Workers Celebrate New Labor Contracts

Unions representing thousands of Seattle city workers are celebrating the new labor contracts . The Seattle City Council president says employees are getting the cost-of-living increases they deserve. Clayton, a case manager, views the decision as a victory.

Most city workers will receive a 5% annual wage increase retroactively applied for 2023 and a 4% increase for 2024.

