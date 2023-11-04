HEAD TOPICS

Seattle City Council Candidate Declines Interview Opportunity

A candidate for the Seattle City Council declined an offer to discuss her candidacy and policy issues in her district. Other candidates took the opportunity for a sit-down interview.

Morales declined an offer to discuss her candidacy in depth and policy issues in her district. All finalists for the seven seats were offered the opportunity for a sit-down interview. Six candidates agreed and had a 2 1/2 minute TV segment to discuss their campaign. Morales has been one of the least available City Council members in the past four years.

