Season 2 Clip Released for The Walking Dead Spin-Off Starring Norman Reedus

Season 2 clip for the next installment of the hit The Walking Dead spin-off, starring Norman Reedus. The sneak peek provides fans with a glimpse of what to expect in Season 2 as Carol continues her intensive search for Daryl. The series is expected to return this summer. “The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.
They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest,” reads the logline for The Book of Carol.The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon revolves around Norman Reedus’ beloved Walking Dead character as he finds himself lost in an unfamiliar place. Joining Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in the spin-off also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and mor
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »