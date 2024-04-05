Search underway for man who jumped off cruise ship

A search is underway for a man who reportedly jumped off the upper deck of a cruise ship . The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday on X, formerly Twitter, that the 20-year-old man went overboard from the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship , part of the Royal Caribbean fleet, about 57 miles off the coast of the Bahamas Grand Inagua. A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told FOX Television Stations in a statement Friday that "The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort alongside the U.S.

Coast Guard, who has taken over the search. Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.

