Search underway for 98-year-old man last seen on West Side

Pedro Zuniga Ramon was in the 600 block of Ellor Drive, on the city’s West Side, before he disappeared.

Police say Ramon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair, and is bald. Officials also say he is right-handed and weighs approximately 160 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with more information on Ramon’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.About the Author:Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.