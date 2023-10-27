Search for suicidal man leads to lockdown near Secaucus Junction

A possibly-armed male who police say was having a mental health crisis was safely located by Secaucus police Friday afternoon after a high school, daycare, and apartment complex were placed on lockdown during the search.

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Secaucus Police Department received a call from New Jersey State Police, Sussex Station, stating that they had contact with a concerned family member of a male who was suicidal, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

They said they had tracked the man’s cellphone to the area of Penhorn Avenue, near Turnpike Exit 15X in Secaucus, near Laurel Hill Park. They said he was possibly armed and wished to harm himself. The male’s location was narrowed to the marsh area near Secaucus Junction train station and Laurel Hill Park, where police set up a perimeter to locate him. headtopics.com

The Jersey City Police Department, New Jersey Transit Police along with patrol personnel, Hudson County Regional SWAT, Hudson County Crisis Negotiations Team, Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and New Jersey State Police Troopers and helicopter responded to assist with securing the area. Secaucus Police also used drones in the search.

Nearby High Tech High School, the Xchange at Secaucus Junction apartment complex, and Kiddie Academy Daycare were told to shelter in place during the search. A resident at Xchange said residents were told in an email by building management to stay inside their apartments. headtopics.com

Secaucus Police Department Negotiator, Det. Lt. Michael Torres, was able to speak to the distressed male by phone at around 10:30 a.m. while responders tried to narrow down their search for him. After Hudson County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team took over the call from Torres, background noise helped officers determine the male was somewhere in Secaucus Junction train station.

