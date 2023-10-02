Search continues for Charlotte Sena; police believe 9-year-old was abducted

Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe search for missing 9-year-old girl Charlotte Sena continues Monday morning as authorities comb a state park near Albany, New York, for the missing girl law enforcement authorities say they believe was abducted.Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe search for a missing 9-year-old continued Monday morning as authorities combed a state park near Albany, New York, for the girl police say they believe was abducted.

More than 100 people are searching for the girl, including members of the Schenectady (New York) Fire Department where her uncle works.

"Following our exhaustive search of the park we took that step of issuing the Amber Alert because we felt that that exhaustive search, when we couldn't find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place," said Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone of the Uniform Force of the State Police.say 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park, Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. who went missing Saturday evening in upstate New York, is asking the public for help as authorities ramp up their search for the 9-year-old.. "She is a blonde, adorable 9-year-old little girl with bangs. She has green eyes, just under 5 feet tall and she is just a sweet, adorable girl."

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all,” reads a statement from Charlotte’s family provided to

Amber Alert issed for Charlotte Sena, 9-year-old who went missing from NY state park

Police say Charlotte, was last seen bicycling on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, according toCharlotte was riding her bike around a loop in the park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. When she did not return after about 15 minutes, her parents called 911. Her bicycle was found about 30 minutes after she left to ride around the area.

Charlotte has long, blonde hair. She is approximately 5 foot 1 and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

