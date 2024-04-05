Sean Paul Announces 'Greatest Tour' and Reflects on Hit Song 'Get Busy'

Sean Paul , the Jamaican singer and songwriter, is embarking on a 22-date U.S. tour called the Greatest Tour . Reflecting on the legacy of his hit song ' Get Busy ,' Sean Paul mentioned that its meaning has changed for him over time.

He has released six albums, including 'Live n Livin' and 'Scorcha,' during the pandemic. Sean Paul has also embraced fatherhood and marriage.

