Sean McVay says Rams traded Van Jefferson partly to help the receiver in his impending free agency

The coach also says Rams fans shouldn't expect any major additions this season to counter the steady subtraction of the past several months, culminating in Jefferson's departure for a late-round 2025 draft pick swap.
"He was nothing but a class act, nothing but a pro, but I think he probably wanted to have a bigger role," McVay said."That's understandable."Jefferson played only two snaps in last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, and his chances of returning to the Rams in 2024 appeared small.
"You just pray and you hope that our guys are able to stay healthy, and that you've got some depth," McVay said."Our receiver room didn't get better by losing Van Jefferson, that's for certain.
"No, we don't really have the availability" to make big additions, McVay said."I mean ... you kind of have to have some resources and different things like that for those to be options. I don't know that those conversations will be as prevalent as maybe in years past.
"Me and Van are very close, so it's heartbreaking," said Atwell, who already has a career-high 24 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns this season."He brought me in like a little brother.
