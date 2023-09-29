SEAN HANNITY: New polls show Americans are over the Biden-Harris administration

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to another 'disastrous' week for President Biden in Friday's opening monologue.

's latest polls numbers, the first impeachment inquiry hearing, America's border crisis and more amid another 'disastrous' week for the president. We are at the end of what is another disastrous week for President Joe Biden. Look at this. The vast majority of Americans believe Joe is mentally, physically incapable of being president. He could barely walk down the baby steps of Air Force One, even with new special shoes since they started Operation Keep Joe from Falling. His own staff working overtime to keep that from ever happening again. And guess what? So far got off to a pretty bad start. He looks terrible. And by the way, he's now literally drawing comparisons to the Crypt Keeper. I mean, he just looks awful.

NO LONGER ‘ANY DISPUTE’ BIDEN ‘LIED’ ABOUT NEVER TALKING BUSINESS WITH HUNTER: GOP LAWMAKERAnd worst of all, Biden's policies have been awful – the impact on millions of Americans, they are now suffering as a result of Bidenomics. Many Democrats are saying you might want to stop using that term. By the way, it's been a disaster. His economic policies, his. Biden Inflation back on the rise, interest rates. They're about to rise again. Also, American savings wiped out interest rates at a two decade high and about to go even higher. Credit card debt, the highest ever. Gas prices nearly double what they were under Donald Trump.

Read more:

FoxNews »

SEAN HANNITY: First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing did not disappointFOX News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden in Thursday's monologue.

- Fact-checking what Gavin Newsom told Sean Hannity about energy independenceOur ears were burning Sept. 27 after the second Republican presidential debate. In a post-debate conversation, conservat

Sean Hannity comes to Taylor Swift's defense'I kind of hate people, you know, hating on her,' Hannity said on his Fox News show, amid conservatives' criticism of Swift.

Is Colin Kaepernick nuts? FTC versus Amazon, and more from Fox News OpinionRead the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Democrats' new Hunter Biden talking point: Biden only guilty of being a loving fatherDuring the House Republicans' first impeachment hearing Thursday, two House Democrats said the only thing President Biden is guilty of is being a loving father.

Meet SVPD's new chief: New leadership means new vision for departmentAfter 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chris Hiser was promoted to police chief this summer. He is working on creating a leadership team and a place officers want to work.