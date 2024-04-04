Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted Cycling Amidst Federal Probe

Embattled hip-hop mogul and pop culture icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs stretched his wings Thursday, striking out on a bike from his home in the exclusive Star Island community of Miami . The Bad Boy Records founder was seen in all black, except for bright orange earbuds, as he took a spin on a sunny afternoon. Combs, 54, spent about 45 minutes cycling through the waterfront city before he returned home.
SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE: SON'S LAWYER SLAMS FEDS FOR ‘DIRTYING’ JURY POOL, LEAKS At one point, video shows he pulled over on the side of the road to pose with fans, who cheered him on before he peddled away and high-fived the next set of onlookers. Last week, Homeland Security Investigations led two raids on his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, in what law enforcement sources told Fox News was part of a federal human trafficking prob
