Sean "Diddy" Combs' Son Accused of Sexual Assault on Yacht

Sean " Diddy " Combs is facing a lawsuit in which his son Christian Combs is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a yacht chartered by his father. The suit claims that Sean Combs created the circumstances for the assault and later paid to cover it up. This is the latest in a series of allegations against the producer and music mogul, and it comes amidst a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The woman, Grace O'Marcaigh, says that Christian Combs pressured her to drink spiked tequila and then groped her and attempted to force her to perform oral sex

