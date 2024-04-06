Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Properties Searched in Sex-Trafficking Investigation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' properties in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by federal authorities in a sex-trafficking investigation. Combs' lawyer criticized the use of military-level force and stated that Combs is innocent and will fight to clear his name.

