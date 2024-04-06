Sean 'Diddy' Combs Posts Defiant Video Amidst Sexual Misconduct Accusations

As accusations of sexual misconduct continue to be leveled against Sean “Diddy” Combs — and now his son — the embattled artist and entrepreneur posted a seemingly defiant video and caption on Instagram Friday. He posted the full-length video from his 1998 song “ Victory ” — in which he is seen running from Los Angeles police for nearly its entire seven minutes — along with the caption “Bad Boy for life,” a frequent catchphrase referencing his long-running record label and a fist emoji.

The comments were left open, and Christian Combs, who is being sued by a woman for sexual assault in 2022 — wrote “Who you know do it better!!” with three fire emojis. Multiple mid-level artists — including Ginuwine and Lil Scrappy, also weighed in with support. The clip was posted in both his Instagram story and as a stand-alone post; as of Saturday morning it had reached 200,000 like

