Sean 'Diddy' Combs Named in Lawsuit Alleging Son's Sexual Assault on Yacht

Sean “ Diddy ” Combs, who is a subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation, has been named as a defendant in a new lawsuit that alleges his son sexually assaulted a woman while she was working on a yacht the music mogul had chartered for a trip at the end of 2022. The allegation is the latest in a wave of lawsuits accusing Combs, 54, of sexual assault , sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity . He has denied all the allegations, calling them sickening.

In the suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Grace O’Marcaigh alleges that Christian Combs, 26, sexually assaulted her in late December 2022 while she was working on a boat charter that had been “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment.” The alleged assault happened just days before Sean Combs hosted a New Year’s Eve yacht party with a long list of celebrity guests

