Sean "Diddy" Combs Faces Potential Discipline for Filing Lawsuits for Media Attention

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing potential discipline after a federal judge criticized him for filing lawsuits to gain media attention and embarrass defendants . The judge referred his conduct to the grievance committee for New York's federal court district.

The judge stated that Blackburn's pattern of behavior suggests that he files cases to pressure defendants into quick settlements.

