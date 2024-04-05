Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault

Legal troubles continue to build for Sean 'Diddy' Combs . The rapper and music producer was named in a new lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles by a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh . In the lawsuit, O’Marcaigh alleges that Sean's son, Christian Combs , sexually assaulted her in 2022 – and she accuses Sean of aiding and abetting Christian afterward.
Aaron Dyer, the attorney for Sean and Christian Combs tells Fox News Digital, 'We have not seen this woman’s claim, but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit – which has yet to be served.' EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ON SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE Tyrone Blackburn is O’Marcaigh's attorney. He also represents Rodney Jones, a music producer who has alleged that he has hours of audio recordings of Sean Combs partaking in criminal activities. Blackburn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for commen
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit Sexual Assault Grace O’Marcaigh Christian Combs Tyrone Blackburn Rodney Jones Criminal Activities
