Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Threatened Kimora Lee Simmons with Violence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs once allegedly threatened Kimora Lee Simmons with physical violence, according to a resurfaced New York magazine article. The 2004 profile about the Baby Phat fashion designer reemerged after the 54-year-old rapper's ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a federal lawsuit accusing Combs of rape and abuse, which he has 'vehemently' denied.

The article cited an alleged interaction between Combs and Simmons, claiming 'there was a nasty cloudburst when Kimora said something to Combs and he threatened to hit her.' 'And I was pregnant! The moron!' Simmons, now 48, told the outlet. According to New York magazine, Combs 'eventually got down on his knees in public to apologize' to Simmons. SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS 'VEHEMENTLY DENIES' ACCUSATIONS OF RAPE AND YEARS OF ABUSE BY EX CASSIE In the article, Simmons shared an update on her relationship with Combs and referenced her now ex-husband and Baby Phat founder Russell Simmons. 'I respect him for being a fierce entrepreneur,' she said at the time. 'And I appreciate knowing that everything he does is emulating my husban





